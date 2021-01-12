AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AerCap stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AerCap by 4,347.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.