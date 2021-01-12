Aeron (ARNX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $91,909.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Aeron has a market cap of $106,125.62 and approximately $91,909.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00380735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.73 or 0.04266362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

