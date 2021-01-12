Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $12.85 Per Share (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $12.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $107.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 194.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

