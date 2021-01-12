Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 1,716 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.