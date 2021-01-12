Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 5,815,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,501. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. BidaskClub cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.