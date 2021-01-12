AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.03. 54 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 20.77% of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

