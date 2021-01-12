Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Director Sells C$8,076,600.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total transaction of C$8,076,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,078,851.70.

AEM stock traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$88.12. The company had a trading volume of 192,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,023. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.53. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$43.25 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.466 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

