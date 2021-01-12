AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Down 7%

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) shares fell 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.98. 1,127,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 240,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGFS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AgroFresh Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

