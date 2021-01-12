AI Doctor (AIDOC) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $151,528.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars.

