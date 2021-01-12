AIDUS TOKEN Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52,705.00 (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $52,705.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00366824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.42 or 0.04447657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (CRYPTO:AIDUS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

