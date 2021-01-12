Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 515.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 22,980 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $431,104.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,473.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 16,731 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.71% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Air T has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $42.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Air T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

