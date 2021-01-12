Airbus’ (EADSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. 279,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,571. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.