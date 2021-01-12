Airbus’ (EADSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
EADSY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. 279,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,571. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.83.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.