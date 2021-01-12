Akash Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $965,316.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $965,316.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258399 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00062211 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 116,017,461 coins and its circulating supply is 30,968,265 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

Akash Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

