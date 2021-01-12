Akash Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $965,316.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002121 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and $965,316.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258399 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00062211 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 116,017,461 coins and its circulating supply is 30,968,265 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

Akash Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

