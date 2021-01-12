Akropolis (AKRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.19 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Akropolis has a market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akropolis has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00041699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00371643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04347571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.