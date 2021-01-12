Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.33. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 543,797 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $178.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $170,540.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,958.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,358 shares of company stock valued at $224,939. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.