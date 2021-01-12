Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Argus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,647. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

