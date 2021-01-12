Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico accounts for approximately 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.17. 2,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

