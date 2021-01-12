Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,825,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 891.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,099,000 after buying an additional 1,318,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after buying an additional 1,000,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

OMC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,454. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

