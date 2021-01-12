Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.15

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 43105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $48.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $10,275,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

