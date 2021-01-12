Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

ACI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 7,150,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

