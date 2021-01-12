Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 4,642 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $10,275,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,150,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,689. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.96. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $48.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACI. Northcoast Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

