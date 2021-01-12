Aleph.im (ALEPH) 1-Day Volume Hits $450,755.00

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $450,755.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00111353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00259569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,327,358 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

Aleph.im Token Trading

Aleph.im can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

