Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Shares Up 1.4%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.12. 301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

