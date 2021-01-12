Algorand Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $482.97 million and approximately $138.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001206 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00093896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,448,930 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.