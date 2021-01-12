Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Down 95.7% in December

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

