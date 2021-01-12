Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Shares Up 16%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) shares shot up 16% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.47. 771,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 116,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.92% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

