All Sports Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,504.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $46,504.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00042182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.59 or 0.04205788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00344810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

SOC is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

