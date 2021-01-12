Alliance Global Partners Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Neutral

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.41 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 23.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

