AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.07

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 336647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. BidaskClub upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised AllianceBernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

