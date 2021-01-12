AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) Shares Down 0.4%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. 61 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.26% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

