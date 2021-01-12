Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Trading Up 6.5%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 811,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 401,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

