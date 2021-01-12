AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $238.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $294,798.33 and $238.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016461 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

