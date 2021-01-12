Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.90

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 968777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.