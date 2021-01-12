Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Up 14.6%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s share price shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.59. 7,007,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 2,754,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

