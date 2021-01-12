Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in December

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ALBKY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 499,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.53.
Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile
