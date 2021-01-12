Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $8.37 on Tuesday, hitting $1,747.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,898. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,764.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,604.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

