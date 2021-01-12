Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

GOOGL stock traded down $18.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,737.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,765.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,607.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.