Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Short Interest Down 68.4% in December

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,898,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. 2,705,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,347. Alpine 4 Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Get Alpine 4 Technologies alerts:

Alpine 4 Technologies Company Profile

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.