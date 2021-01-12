ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.06 and last traded at $93.59. Approximately 233,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $252,000.

