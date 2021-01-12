ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Trading Down 1.4%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.69. Approximately 27,819 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTEC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1,258.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.