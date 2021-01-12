Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the December 15th total of 360,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATHE opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

