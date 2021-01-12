Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.69.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 29.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.01 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

