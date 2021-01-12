Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 141,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 204,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,624. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

