Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 10,640.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aluf stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Aluf has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.

Get Aluf alerts:

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.