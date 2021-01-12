Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) Shares Up 0.9%

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.27. 25,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 142,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 801,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 387,558 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,541 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

