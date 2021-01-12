Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) Shares Up 0.9%

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.27. 25,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 142,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.
Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ALUS)
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.