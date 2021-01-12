Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Alvarion shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 39,878 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Alvarion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ)

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9Â-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alvarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.