Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Up 230.9% in December

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 230.9% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMBS stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 2,133,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,385. Amarantus BioScience has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.
Amarantus BioScience Company Profile
