AMATEN Price Tops $0.0300 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One AMATEN token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $227,513.10 and $297.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00112331 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00062525 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

Buying and Selling AMATEN

AMATEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

