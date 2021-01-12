AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Head to Head Comparison

AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMAYA Global and Adecoagro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro $887.14 million 0.97 -$770,000.00 $0.34 21.62

AMAYA Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adecoagro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMAYA Global and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Adecoagro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adecoagro has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.37%. Given Adecoagro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Volatility & Risk

AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMAYA Global and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro -4.53% 10.33% 4.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Adecoagro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adecoagro beats AMAYA Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A., an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing of approximately 18,005 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned a total of 225,630 hectares, including 19 farms in Argentina, 8 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; and 3 dairy facilities with approximately 9,066 milking cows in Argentina. It also had 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 14.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.

